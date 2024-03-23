PM Modi Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Hospital in Bhutan, Pledges Rs 10,000 Cr Support

During a landmark two-day visit to Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, unveiled a new, modern hospital dedicated to women and children's healthcare, emphasizing India's commitment to supporting Bhutan's development. The visit, which concluded on March 23, 2024, not only marked a significant step in bolstering the developmental partnership between the two nations but also showcased the depth of their cultural ties and mutual cooperation. Modi's trip was highlighted by the inauguration of the hospital and the announcement of a substantial Rs 10,000 crore aid from India to Bhutan over the next five years.

Deepening Bonds and Ensuring Development

The newly inaugurated hospital stands as a testament to India's ongoing support for Bhutan's developmental goals, particularly in enhancing healthcare infrastructure. This initiative is part of a broader commitment by India to assist Bhutan in its 13th Five-Year Plan, which focuses on various key areas including energy, trade, and space cooperation. Modi's visit underscored the 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, through which India aims to strengthen ties with its immediate neighbors, with Bhutan being a pivotal partner in this endeavor.

Awards and Acknowledgments

In a notable moment during his visit, Prime Minister Modi was honored with the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', the highest civilian award in Bhutan, reflecting the deep respect and appreciation for his contributions to the Indo-Bhutanese relationship. This accolade further cements Modi's reputation as a leader committed to fostering strong bilateral relations, particularly in South Asia, and highlights the mutual respect and admiration between India and Bhutan.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Mutual Prosperity

As the visit concluded, the foundation for a future of shared growth and cooperation between India and Bhutan was further solidified. The commitments made and the projects inaugurated during this visit not only promise to enhance the wellbeing of Bhutan's citizens but also pave the way for a stronger, more resilient partnership between the two nations. The support pledged by India, including the significant financial aid, is poised to play a crucial role in Bhutan's developmental trajectory, ensuring that the friendship between the two nations continues to flourish in the years to come.