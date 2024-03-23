PM Modi Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Hospital in Bhutan, Bolstering India-Bhutan Health Cooperation

On a significant day for India-Bhutan relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu. This modern healthcare facility, built with Indian assistance, marks a milestone in the healthcare cooperation between the two nations, reflecting a shared commitment to improving the quality of life for women and children.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties Through Healthcare

The inauguration of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk Mother and Child Hospital is not just a leap forward in healthcare but also a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan. Developed in two phases, with the initial phase completed in 2019 at a cost of Rs 22 crore and the subsequent phase recently concluded at Rs 119 crore, the hospital stands as a beacon of joint developmental efforts. Bhutan Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk highlighted the significance of India's ongoing support in the health sector, with plans for a future cancer hospital on the same campus, underscoring the broad scope of India-Bhutan health collaborations.

Features and Facilities of the New Hospital

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities across various specialties, including Pediatrics, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Anesthesiology, and more, ensuring comprehensive care for mothers and children. The facility boasts advanced Operation Theatres, Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units, designed to provide the highest standards of healthcare services. The total investment of Rs 141 crore in developing this hospital reflects the commitment of the Indian government to support Bhutan in establishing a robust healthcare infrastructure, catering to the needs of its citizens effectively.

Implications for Future India-Bhutan Relations

This significant development in healthcare is a clear indicator of the evolving dynamics between India and Bhutan, with both nations looking beyond traditional areas of cooperation to address critical societal needs. The establishment of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuk Mother and Child Hospital not only enhances the healthcare landscape in Bhutan but also sets a precedent for future collaborative projects. As both countries continue to explore new avenues for cooperation, the successful completion of such impactful projects paves the way for a stronger, more integrated partnership, with health and welfare at its core.