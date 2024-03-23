PM Modi Inaugurates India-Funded Modern Hospital in Bhutan, Bolstering Bilateral Ties

In a significant demonstration of the robust bilateral relations between India and Bhutan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu. This modern healthcare facility, fully funded by the Indian government, marks a new chapter in the developmental cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Strengthening Healthcare Infrastructure

The newly inaugurated hospital is not just a building; it is a beacon of hope for countless mothers and children in Bhutan. Developed in two strategic phases, the project's first phase was operational since 2019, with a focus on immediate healthcare needs. The completion of the second phase, as part of Bhutan's 12th Five Year Plan, came at a cost of Rs 119 crore, culminating in a state-of-the-art facility. Equipped with advanced amenities in various specialties including Pediatrics, Gynecology, Obstetrics, and more, the hospital aims to significantly uplift the healthcare landscape in Bhutan.

A Symbol of India-Bhutan Friendship

The inauguration of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital is a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan. The funding and support provided by the Indian government for this project underscore the commitment of both nations towards mutual development and welfare. This hospital, with a capacity of 150 beds, not only enhances the healthcare infrastructure but also symbolizes the shared values and aspirations of India and Bhutan.

Implications for Future Cooperation

The establishment of this modern hospital in Bhutan with Indian assistance is a significant milestone in the healthcare sector of the region. It sets a precedent for future collaborative projects between the two countries, paving the way for further advancements in public health, education, and other key areas. As the hospital begins its operations, it stands as a beacon of the enduring partnership between India and Bhutan, promising a healthier future for the generations to come.