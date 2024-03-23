PM Modi Inaugurates Advanced Hospital in Bhutan, Bolsters Indo-Bhutan Healthcare Ties

In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure and bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu, Bhutan. This modern healthcare facility, built with Indian assistance, marks a new chapter in the Indo-Bhutanese partnership, focusing on improving healthcare services for the Bhutanese people.

Foundation of Friendship and Cooperation

The inauguration of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital is not just a milestone in healthcare but also a testament to the deep-rooted friendship between India and Bhutan. Constructed in two phases, with the second phase completed at a cost of Rs 119 crore, the hospital is equipped to offer top-notch services in pediatrics, gynecology, obstetrics, anesthesiology, and intensive care. PM Modi, alongside Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, unveiled the facility, symbolizing a shared commitment to health and prosperity. Their collaboration extends beyond healthcare, as evidenced by the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding aimed at deepening cooperation across various spheres.

A Beacon of Hope for Families

During the inauguration, PM Modi described the hospital as a 'beacon of hope for several families,' emphasizing its role in providing quality healthcare. The facility's focus on mother and child health services is particularly noteworthy, aiming to enhance the well-being and survival rates of mothers and their children in Bhutan. The hospital's state-of-the-art amenities and specialized care units are expected to significantly reduce the maternal and infant mortality rates in the region, thereby improving the overall quality of life for the Bhutanese population.

Strengthening Indo-Bhutanese Ties Through Collaboration

The establishment of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital is a shining example of the positive outcomes that can be achieved through international cooperation. By assisting in the development of this modern medical facility, India has not only contributed to enhancing healthcare in Bhutan but has also reinforced the strong ties between the two nations. This collaboration paves the way for future projects and initiatives that will benefit both countries, fostering a partnership based on mutual respect, understanding, and shared goals.

As the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital begins its operations, it stands as a symbol of hope and progress, not just for Bhutan but for the entire region. The project exemplifies how collaboration and goodwill between nations can lead to tangible improvements in the lives of their citizens. As both countries look forward to a future of continued partnership, the impact of this hospital will be remembered as a milestone in their shared history, benefiting generations to come.