PM Modi Awarded Bhutan's Highest Civilian Honor, First Foreign Leader Honored

During the 114th National Day celebrations in Bhutan on December 17, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a historic milestone by being the first foreign leader to receive Bhutan's highest civilian award, the Order of the Druk Gyalpo. This prestigious recognition was bestowed upon him by the King of Bhutan, highlighting Modi's significant contributions to enhancing the India-Bhutan relationship and his service to the Bhutanese people.

Historic Recognition for Modi

The Order of the Druk Gyalpo is Bhutan's most esteemed accolade, reserved for individuals who have achieved lifetime accomplishments and made notable contributions to society. Prime Minister Modi's receipt of this honor underscores the deep and enduring friendship between India and Bhutan, bolstered by his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and mutual cooperation. The award ceremony took place at the Tendrelthang festival ground in Thimphu, marking a celebratory moment in the history of India-Bhutan relations.

Strengthening India-Bhutan Ties

Prime Minister Modi's leadership has been pivotal in fostering a strong and mutually beneficial relationship between India and Bhutan. His initiatives aimed at enhancing connectivity, trade, and cultural exchanges have significantly contributed to the growth and prosperity of both nations. The award not only recognizes Modi's role in promoting the welfare of the Bhutanese people but also India's ascent as a global power under his leadership, further solidifying the special bond between the two countries.

Implications and Future Relations

The conferral of the Order of the Druk Gyalpo on Prime Minister Modi is not just a personal accolade but a testament to the flourishing partnership between India and Bhutan. It sets a precedent for future collaborations and highlights the potential for even greater achievements in bilateral relations. As the first foreign leader to receive this honor, Modi's recognition serves as a beacon of the strong camaraderie and shared values that define the India-Bhutan friendship, promising a future of continued cooperation and mutual respect.