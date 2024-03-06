Northern Himalayan Café Opens in North Bay: A Culinary Journey Through Himalayan Cuisine

In the heart of downtown North Bay, the Northern Himalayan Café has opened its doors, offering a unique culinary experience that draws inspiration from the Himalayan regions of Nepal, Tibet, India, and Bhutan. Co-founders Laxmi Konwar and Sujala Niroula embarked on this venture with the vision of introducing the community to the rich, diverse flavors of Himalayan cuisine. Since its opening on Valentine's Day, the café has enjoyed a warm reception from locals, with some customers returning multiple times within the first week.

Embracing Authenticity and Speed

Konwar and Niroula designed the café's menu to cater to the busy lifestyles of downtown office workers seeking quick, nutritious meals without compromising on taste. The menu features an express selection that allows customers to choose from a variety of proteins and carbs, including vegan and vegetarian options, for a meal ready in two to five minutes. Popular dishes include momo—a type of dumpling with fillings like vegetables, chicken, or pork—and Nepali-style chow mein, highlighting the café's commitment to homemade, authentic Himalayan flavors.

From Pita Pit to Himalayan Delicacies

Konwar's journey into the food industry began with running a Pita Pit franchise in North Bay, gaining valuable business and culinary experience. The transition to opening the Northern Himalayan Café was fueled by a desire to offer food that nourishes both body and mind, a philosophy deeply rooted in Himalayan culture. Despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of their initial location at Jack Garland Airport, Konwar and Niroula's perseverance paid off, culminating in the opening of their downtown café. The support from the community, including loyal customers from their airport days, played a crucial role in this new chapter.

Building Community Through Cuisine

The Northern Himalayan Café is more than just a restaurant; it's a testament to Konwar and Niroula's vision of being part of the solution to revitalizing downtown North Bay. By offering a dining experience that introduces patrons to Himalayan culture and cuisine, they aim to inspire other businesses and contribute to the community's vibrancy. With plans to expand seating and obtain a liquor license, the café is set to become a staple in North Bay's culinary scene, inviting residents and visitors alike to explore the rich flavors of the Himalayas.