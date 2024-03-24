Modi Inaugurates India-Funded Hospital in Bhutan, Doubles Assistance to ₹10,000 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Bhutan culminated in the inauguration of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, a project built with Indian assistance, and an announcement that India will double its financial support for Bhutan's development to ₹10,000 crore. This significant move not only underscores the strengthening bond between India and Bhutan but also signals India's strategic commitment to its neighbor amidst growing Chinese influence in the region.

Strengthening India-Bhutan Ties through Healthcare

The newly inaugurated hospital in Thimphu exemplifies the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan. Built at a cost of ₹140 crore, the hospital is expected to significantly improve the quality of healthcare available to women and children in Bhutan. Featuring state-of-the-art facilities in pediatrics, gynecology, and obstetrics, among others, the hospital stands as a testament to India's commitment to Bhutan's healthcare sector. The project, which was completed in two phases, demonstrates a shared vision for a healthier future generation, as highlighted by Prime Minister Modi during the inauguration.

Increased Financial Assistance and Bilateral Agreements

Another major announcement from Modi's visit was the doubling of India's financial assistance to Bhutan for its 13th five-year plan, from ₹5,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore. This significant increase in support underscores India's role as a steadfast partner in Bhutan's development. Additionally, the visit saw the signing of six agreements aimed at bolstering cooperation in various sectors, further solidifying the multifaceted partnership between the two Himalayan nations. These agreements, coupled with the increased financial assistance, are set to pave the way for enhanced bilateral relations and mutual benefits.

A Symbol of Enduring Friendship

The visit, which also saw Prime Minister Modi being conferred Bhutan's highest honour, the Order of Druk Gyalpo, reflects the mutual respect and admiration between the two countries. Modi's interactions with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, and other leaders were aimed at adding vigor to the already robust India-Bhutan friendship. The inauguration of the hospital and the announcements made during the visit are indicative of a shared commitment to prosperity, health, and well-being, setting a positive tone for the future of India-Bhutan relations.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhutan concludes, the legacy of this trip is marked by significant milestones in healthcare and development cooperation. The inauguration of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital and the doubling of India's financial assistance to Bhutan are emblematic of a partnership that is poised for new heights. With these developments, India and Bhutan reaffirm their commitment to a shared future, characterized by mutual support, respect, and the pursuit of common goals.