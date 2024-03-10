Kartik Aaryan Begins 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Shoot: Diwali 2024 Release with Star-Studded Cast

Kartik Aaryan, alongside Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, has commenced filming for the eagerly awaited horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', under the direction of Anees Bazmee. With the shoot underway and a release date set for Diwali 2024, excitement builds for this next installment of the beloved franchise.

Advertisment

Star Power and Direction

Helmed by the acclaimed Anees Bazmee, known for his work on the franchise's previous installment, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' promises to be a thrilling ride. Despite facing a leg injury, Bazmee's dedication has him back on set, aiming to deliver yet another hit. Kartik Aaryan's excitement is palpable as he shares a glimpse of the first day on set, signaling the start of what he terms the 'biggest film' of his career. Vidya Balan reprises her role, adding depth and continuity to the series, while Triptii Dimri's addition brings fresh talent to the already star-studded lineup.

The Legacy Continues

Advertisment

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise, initiated by Priyadarshan and featuring Akshay Kumar in the inaugural film, has enjoyed tremendous popularity. Kartik Aaryan's involvement in the second part, alongside Tabu and Kiara Advani, was met with critical acclaim, setting a high bar for the third installment. Producer Bhushan Kumar's commitment to advancing the franchise with a blend of originality and respect for its legacy is evident. The team promises double the laughter and thrills, aiming to honor the franchise's past while charting new territory.

Expanding Horizons

Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects like 'Chandu Champion', directed by Kabir Khan, and 'Aashiqui 3' under Anurag Basu's direction, indicate a busy and promising phase for the actor. His diverse choice of roles showcases his versatility and commitment to storytelling. With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', Aaryan seeks to cement his position in the industry further, bringing together a blend of horror, comedy, and drama that fans have come to love.

As 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' gears up for its Diwali 2024 release, the anticipation among audiences is palpable. The combination of a revered director, a talented cast, and a proven franchise suggest that this installment could be a significant milestone in Indian cinema. Only time will tell if it lives up to the towering expectations, but for now, the excitement and buzz are undeniable.