India's U-19 Women's Football Team Triumphs Over Bhutan with 10-0 Win in SAFF Championship

In a display of sheer dominance, India's U-19 Women's Football team kickstarted their SAFF U-19 Women's Championship campaign with an awe-inspiring 10-0 victory over Bhutan. The match, which took place in Dhaka on Friday, witnessed a powerful performance from the Indian squad, with a special spotlight on Pooja, who netted four extraordinary goals at the 31st, 58th, 59th, and 90+4 minute marks.
A Hat-trick and More
Sibani Devi, another standout player, added to Bhutan's woes with a first-half hat-trick, striking the net at the 8th, 19th, and 36th minutes. The relentless onslaught didn't end there. Sulanjana Raul added to the tally at the 53rd minute, followed by Menaka Lourembam at the 61st minute, and Arina Devi at the 73rd minute, bringing the total to a staggering 10-0.
Debuts and Dominance
The match also held significance for goalkeeper Anika Devi and Arina Devi as they made their respective junior international debuts. The pairing of Anika's defensive skills and Arina's attacking prowess added to India's already formidable team, contributing greatly to the crushing victory over Bhutan.
Looking Ahead
With this commanding victory under their belt, India's U-19 Women's Football team now prepares for their next challenge in the championship against Bangladesh on Sunday. The team's dominant performance against Bhutan serves as a clear warning to their upcoming opponents, showcasing their readiness to continue the winning streak.