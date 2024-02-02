India Makes a Resounding Start in SAFF U-19 Women's Championship with a 10-0 Win Over Bhutan

India's U-19 Women's Football Team kick-started their campaign in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship with an emphatic 10-0 triumph over Bhutan. In a match that manifested India's offensive dominance, the spotlight was on the Indian player Pooja, who netted four goals at various intervals. Her goals came in at the 31st, 58th, 59th, and 90+4 minute of the match, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the championship.

Key Contributors

While Pooja led the charge, Sibani Devi's contribution with a first-half hat-trick, with goals at the 8th, 19th, and 36th minute, was equally commendable. The match also saw significant contributions from Sulanjana Raul, Menaka Lourembam, and Arina Devi, who found the back of the net in the 53rd, 61st, and 73rd minute, respectively. The game also marked a significant milestone for goalkeeper Anika Devi and Arina Devi, who made their junior international debuts in this high-stakes championship.

India's Dominant Performance

The Indian team's compelling performance was a testament to their skill, teamwork, and aggressive offensive tactics. The Young Tigresses' 10-0 victory demonstrated their clear intent to outscore their opponents right from the start. The match also highlighted India's depth of talent with multiple players contributing to the double-digit tally.

Looking Ahead

Following this resounding victory, India is set to face Bangladesh in their next match of the championship on Sunday. If India's inaugural match is any indication, fans can expect another thrilling performance as the team looks to continue its winning streak in the championship.