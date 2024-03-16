India, Bhutan Prime Ministers Expand Energy Partnership to Embrace Non-Hydro Renewables

During an official visit to India from March 14-18, 2024, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, alongside his delegation, engaged in pivotal discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on broadening the scope of their longstanding energy cooperation. This visit marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relations between India and Bhutan, particularly in the domains of renewable energy and sustainable development. The leaders agreed to expand the existing India-Bhutan energy partnership beyond hydro-power to include solar, wind, hydrogen, e-mobility, and energy efficiency and conservation measures.

Strengthening Energy Ties

The joint statement released during the visit emphasized the mutual recognition of the importance of closely cooperating in the energy sector. Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing hydro-power cooperation and expedited consultations on new projects. They expressed satisfaction with the progress of the 1020 MW Punatshangchhu-II hydro power project, which is anticipated to be commissioned in 2024, and acknowledged advancements in addressing the technical and financial aspects of the Punatsangchhu-I project. The expansion into non-hydro renewables marks a significant diversification in the energy collaboration between the two nations, reflective of a shared vision for a sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

Prime Minister Tobgay's engagement with key Indian officials, including President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, underscored the multifaceted nature of the India-Bhutan partnership. Discussion topics ranged from bilateral cooperation in various sectors to regional issues of mutual interest. The visit also highlighted the role of Indian educators in strengthening STEM education in Bhutan and the commitment to expanding the India-Bhutan partnership in the education sector. This collaboration is underpinned by the vibrant people-to-people relations that form the bedrock of the India-Bhutan friendship.

Future Implications and Opportunities

The agreement to broaden the energy partnership to include non-hydro renewables and green initiatives represents a forward-looking approach to addressing the challenges of climate change and energy security. This collaboration not only reinforces the strong bilateral ties rooted in historical and civilizational links but also sets a precedent for regional cooperation in sustainable development. As the two countries navigate the complexities of the 21st century, their partnership in renewable energy and green initiatives is poised to contribute significantly to regional stability, environmental conservation, and economic prosperity.