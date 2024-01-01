Gangola-Lhuentse Highway Widening: A Gateway to Progress

The Gangola-Lhuentse highway, a significant lifeline in Mongar, is poised for a transformative widening project set to kick off in the 13th five-year plan. This pivotal development comes on the heels of survey and design activities, wrapped up six months prior to the announcement.

An Infrastructure Boost

This project is a cornerstone in bolstering the region’s infrastructure and connectivity, thereby facilitating smoother transportation for its residents and bolstering economic growth. The highway, serving as a crucial conduit for the movement of people and goods alike, is set to experience a metamorphosis that will heighten safety, slash travel times, and accommodate swelling traffic volumes.

Preparations Underway

Officials vested in the project have signaled that preparations are in full swing. This represents a monumental stride towards modernizing the region’s road network and amplifying its development potential.

A Gateway to Progress

The Gangola-Lhuentse highway project isn’t just a road enhancement—it’s a gateway to progress. It’s a mission to forge stronger connections, not just between places, but between people. It’s a bid to create a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Mongar, and by extension, a more connected world.