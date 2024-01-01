en English
Bhutan

Gangola-Lhuentse Highway Widening: A Gateway to Progress

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Gangola-Lhuentse Highway Widening: A Gateway to Progress

The Gangola-Lhuentse highway, a significant lifeline in Mongar, is poised for a transformative widening project set to kick off in the 13th five-year plan. This pivotal development comes on the heels of survey and design activities, wrapped up six months prior to the announcement.

An Infrastructure Boost

This project is a cornerstone in bolstering the region’s infrastructure and connectivity, thereby facilitating smoother transportation for its residents and bolstering economic growth. The highway, serving as a crucial conduit for the movement of people and goods alike, is set to experience a metamorphosis that will heighten safety, slash travel times, and accommodate swelling traffic volumes.

Preparations Underway

Officials vested in the project have signaled that preparations are in full swing. This represents a monumental stride towards modernizing the region’s road network and amplifying its development potential.

A Gateway to Progress

The Gangola-Lhuentse highway project isn’t just a road enhancement—it’s a gateway to progress. It’s a mission to forge stronger connections, not just between places, but between people. It’s a bid to create a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Mongar, and by extension, a more connected world.

Bhutan Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

