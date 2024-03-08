Empowering Bhutanese Women Farmers: The Rise and Challenges of Quinoa Cultivation

In the picturesque fields of Nubi Gewog, Trongsa, a revolution is unfolding. Amid the rugged terrains, where agriculture traditionally leans heavily on women's labor, a shift towards feminizing the sector is taking root, led by innovative crops like quinoa. Spearheaded by local leaders like Gup Pema Lhamo and embraced by farmers such as Jamyang Choden, this movement aims to alleviate the physical demands on women while enhancing their economic empowerment. However, the journey is fraught with challenges, including fluctuating market prices and the need for gender-specific agricultural innovations.

The Feminization of Agriculture

With a significant gender disparity in employment within Bhutan's agriculture sector, the call for feminizing agriculture has never been louder. According to the Labour Force Survey Report 2022, women outnumber men in this sector, with approximately 66,000 females engaged in farming activities compared to around 46,000 males. This disparity underlines the crucial role women play in agriculture, thereby highlighting the urgent need for introducing crops like quinoa, which are less labor-intensive and better suited to women's physical capabilities. Gup Pema Lhamo's advocacy for women-friendly farming practices and machinery is a testament to the growing recognition of women's contributions and the need to support them through targeted interventions.

Quinoa: A Beacon of Hope and Its Dilemmas

Quinoa's introduction to Bhutan by the agriculture ministry in 2015, with support from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), was heralded as a game-changer for nutritional deficiencies and women's labor issues in agriculture. Farmers like Jamyang Choden, who manages her quinoa cultivation single-handedly, found the crop to be a boon, requiring minimal labor and offering a viable alternative to more demanding crops. Despite its benefits, quinoa faces a precarious future, with plummeting prices leading to a decline in cultivation. From 698 growers in 2021 to just 331 in 2022, the reduction in quinoa cultivation highlights significant market challenges that threaten its viability as a sustainable crop for women farmers.

Looking Ahead: Solutions and Sustainability

The story of quinoa in Bhutan is a microcosm of the broader challenges facing women in agriculture. While the crop offers a path toward easing the physical and economic burdens on women, its success is hindered by market dynamics and a lack of targeted support for women-friendly agricultural practices. The experience of Jamyang Choden, who has seen her quinoa sales dwindle due to falling prices, underscores the need for a concerted effort to create viable markets for women-produced crops. As Gup Pema Lhamo suggests, without a good market, even the best-intentioned agricultural reforms will fall short of truly empowering women farmers. Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach, including better market access, gender-specific agricultural innovations, and policies focused on sustaining the livelihoods of women in agriculture.