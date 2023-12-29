Dog Sterilization Milestone Meets Rabies Outbreak: An Unforeseen Challenge in Samtse, Bhutan

Samtse, a tranquil town nestled in the Himalayan nation of Bhutan, stands on the brink of a remarkable achievement. The town is primed to declare itself a 100 percent dog sterilized region in 2023. The initiative, set to be a first in the nation’s history, represents a significant stride in controlling the canine population and curbing the spread of diseases. However, this milestone now teeters on the precipice, challenged by an unexpected setback.

Rabies Outbreak: The Third Strike

Despite the encouraging progress in dog sterilization, several areas within Samtse, including Devithang, Dhamdum, Sang-Ngag-Chhoeling, and the AWP area, have reported their third outbreak of rabies. This highly contagious and often fatal disease has significantly impacted the town’s public health and the ongoing efforts to control rabies among the canine population.

The Source and the Impact

The recent outbreak, which affected a cow and an unvaccinated stray dog, was reported earlier this week. Initial investigations suggest that the source of the rabies outbreak could be un-notched adult female dogs that have entered Bhutan from neighbouring India.

Community Response and Precautions

The affected community is responding with urgency and a sense of shared responsibility. As a precautionary measure, residents are being vaccinated for immunity against rabies. The situation is being closely monitored for the next 21 days, a crucial period for ensuring safety and preventing further spread of the disease.

This sudden outbreak underscores the importance of continuous vigilance, even in the face of significant achievements. As Samtse town grapples with this public health challenge, the rest of the world watches, offering support and hoping for a swift resolution.