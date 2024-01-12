Dalai Lama Congratulates New Bhutanese Prime Minister, Highlights Shared Cultural and Spiritual Bonds

His Holiness the Dalai Lama has extended a warm message to Tshering Tobgay, the newly elected Prime Minister of Bhutan, marking an auspicious beginning for the new administration. This message underscores the profound bond shared between Tibetans and Bhutanese, a bond deeply rooted in their shared form of Buddhism and commitment to democratic values.

A Shared Spiritual Tradition

The Dalai Lama emphasized the common spiritual path that unites the Tibetan and Bhutanese people. Their form of Buddhism, he noted, is grounded in practicality, a characteristic that could play a significant role in fostering global peace. The Dalai Lama’s reference to Buddhism is not merely a nod to shared religious practices; it’s an acknowledgement of a common worldview that values compassion, wisdom, and non-violence.

Bhutan’s Democratic Journey

The Dalai Lama lauded Bhutan’s progress in democratic governance, attributing it to the guidance of the Druk Gyalpo (Dragon King). He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Tobgay’s leadership would continue this trajectory, further strengthening the nation’s modern development while ensuring the preservation of its traditional religion and culture.

Wisdom for a Peaceful World

In his message, the Dalai Lama also mentioned the Kagyur and Tengyur, important Buddhist texts that offer valuable insights into understanding the mind and emotions. He suggested that these teachings are particularly relevant in today’s world, and could contribute to creating a more peaceful global society.

The Dalai Lama concluded his message with well-wishes for Tobgay’s success in his new role. He expressed hope that the Prime Minister would continue to promote the welfare of Bhutan and its citizens, further strengthening the bond between the two nations and their shared spiritual heritage.