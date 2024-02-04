Bhutan's BCTA Cancels 1,603 Driving Licences Amid Regulatory Non-compliance

In a significant move towards regulatory compliance and road safety, Bhutan's Construction and Transport Authority (BCTA) has recently rescinded a total of 1,603 driving licences. The licences, issued in Phuentsholing, were found to have procedural irregularities and failed to meet the stipulated regulatory standards. This decision was the outcome of an internal review conducted by the BCTA in October of the previous year, scrutinising licences issued from 2016 to August 2023.

Unearthing Procedural Lapses

The internal review revealed that the individuals whose licences were cancelled did not fulfil the necessary requisites. These include obtaining signatures from all three mandatory committee members and successfully passing both the five-point box test and the highway test. The BCTA's investigation, however, found no evidence of bribery or corruption linked to the issuance of these licences. The cancellations were strictly implemented to fortify road safety measures and maintain integrity in the licensing process.

Implications of the Licence Cancellations

Following the licence cancellations, the affected individuals were promptly removed from the Check Post Management System. They were informed about the revocation of their driving privileges via SMS. As per the Road Safety and Transport Authority regulations of 2021, Section 148, these licence holders are now prohibited from applying for a new licence for a span of three years from the cancellation. This regulation is a clear demonstration of Bhutan's commitment to road safety and regulatory compliance.

Extended Internal Reviews

Moreover, the BCTA is not limiting its rigorous internal reviews to Phuentsholing alone. The authority has initiated similar reviews in other regions as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing service delivery and upholding a zero-tolerance policy towards regulatory non-compliance. This systematic approach reflects the BCTA's determination to ensure transparency, accountability, and safety in the transport sector, thereby safeguarding the interests of the Bhutanese public.