Bhutanese King's visit a testament of close ties of friendship, goodwill: Joint statement

On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's state visit to Bangladesh marked a significant milestone in the diplomatic relations between the two nations, with the signing of three key memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at bolstering mutual cooperation. Amidst the historical backdrop of Bhutan being the first country to recognize Bangladesh's independence in 1971, this visit not only reaffirmed the enduring friendship but also set the stage for future collaboration in areas such as education, trade, and healthcare.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The visit saw the renewal and signing of MoUs, including the establishment of a Special Economic Zone in Kurigram, aimed at fostering bilateral trade and investment. Additionally, the two nations agreed to increase the annual MBBS seats for Bhutanese students in Bangladesh from 22 to 30, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing educational cooperation. The agreements were part of a broader dialogue that celebrated the shared history, geographical proximity, and aspirations for prosperity and development that define the Bangladesh-Bhutan relationship.

Advancing Connectivity and Regional Integration

During the visit, both countries expressed satisfaction over the Agreement on the Movement of Traffic-in-Transit and its Protocol, signed in March 2023, highlighting its potential to revolutionize bilateral trade and pave the way for an interconnected South Asia. The discussions underscored the importance of regional and sub-regional connectivity through roads, rail, and waterways, not only to strengthen bilateral ties but also to foster regional economic growth and integration.

Healthcare and People-to-People Contact

The establishment of a burn and plastic surgery unit in Thimphu, facilitated by Bangladesh, emerged as another testament to the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries. Moreover, the emphasis on bolstering people-to-people contact, including the proposal to connect Bhutan's Himalayas with Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, reflects a deep-seated commitment to fostering mutual understanding and friendship. The visit of King Jigme to significant infrastructural projects like the Padma Bridge and the Special Economic Zone in Araihazar further showcased the avenues for economic and commercial ties expansion.

As the visit of Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to Bangladesh concludes, it leaves behind a strengthened framework for collaboration and a reaffirmation of the deep ties that bind these two nations. The strategic MoUs signed and the discussions held not only promise to enhance bilateral cooperation across various sectors but also highlight the potential for a more interconnected and prosperous South Asia. The forward-looking approach adopted by both nations underscores a shared vision of development, peace, and prosperity in the region, setting a precedent for future diplomatic engagements.