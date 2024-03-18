Bhutan Unveils Gelephu Mindfulness City: A Leap Towards Smart Living and Regional Prosperity

Bhutan's strategic maneuver to stem the brain drain and reinvigorate its economy takes form as the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), a groundbreaking 1,000sq km project by the nation's southern border. Spearheaded by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, the initiative aims to transform Bhutan into a hub for smart living, business, and education, while promoting Gross National Happiness.

Advertisment

Strategic Location and Infrastructure Development

GMC's positioning near the Manas river, accessible by a short flight from Dhaka or a day's drive north from Bangladesh, is strategic. The recent upgrade of Gelephu airport to international standards in September 2023 is a testament to Bhutan's commitment to making GMC a regional nexus. This city is envisioned as a catalyst for retaining Bhutan's educated populace, thereby reversing the trend of emigration that saw approximately 5% of Bhutanese relocating in 2020. By enhancing connectivity through upgraded highways and proposed railway links to India, GMC is set to bolster trade and communication channels across Eastern South Asia.

Fostering Regional Collaboration and Economic Diversification

Advertisment

King Jigme Khesar’s diplomatic efforts have been instrumental in garnering support for GMC, with significant focus during his state visit to India in November 2023. Discussions revolved around infrastructure enhancements and railway projects to improve trade routes with neighboring Indian states and Bangladesh. Bhutan's ambassador to Bangladesh's recent exploration of investment opportunities in northern Bangladesh's Kurigram district further illustrates GMC's potential role as a trading and economic hub. This aligns with Bhutan and Bangladesh's preferential trade agreement, facilitating bilateral duty-free access and leveraging major Bangladeshi ports for Bhutanese trade.

Architectural and Environmental Considerations

Global firms like BIG Bjarke Ingels Group, UK-based Arup Group, and Singapore-based Cistri are at the forefront of designing GMC, which aims to embody the principles of Gross National Happiness across nine domains. The masterplan, inspired by Mandala design principles, envisages a city with diverse neighborhoods mimicking paddy fields, focusing on ecological diversity, health, education, and community vitality. King Jigme Khesar's involvement in spreading the blueprint highlights the national importance of this project and its potential to enhance Bhutan's socio-economic landscape.

As Bhutan embarks on the GMC project, its implications on regional prosperity, environmental sustainability, and socio-economic development are profound. This initiative not only aims to curb the emigration of Bhutan's skilled workforce but also positions Bhutan as a leader in smart city development and regional cooperation in South Asia. By fostering a blend of mindfulness, innovation, and strategic partnerships, GMC could redefine Bhutan's trajectory towards a more prosperous and harmonious future.