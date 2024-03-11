Balancing Tiger Conservation and Farmer Livelihoods in Trongsa, Bhutan

In Trongsa, a central district in Bhutan, farmers face a significant challenge with human-wildlife conflict, particularly from tiger attacks on livestock. Palden Lhendup, a 47-year-old farmer from Semji, Nubi Gewog, has lost three of his 16 cattle to tigers last year, reflecting a broader issue in the region that recorded over 580 livestock depredations by tigers between 2020 and 2024. With the introduction of electric fencing and other measures, the community seeks a balance between conservation efforts and the well-being of its farming population.

Efforts to Mitigate Human-Wildlife Conflict

Trongsa's struggle with tiger attacks on livestock has prompted various government and agency interventions to protect both wildlife and farmer livelihoods. Electric fencing, introduced as a primary measure to deter wildlife from entering farming areas, has significantly reduced the number of conflicts. Further support includes the development of community pasture lands and compensation schemes for losses incurred due to tiger depredation, illustrating a multi-faceted approach to addressing the issue.

Conservation and Community Well-being

While conservation efforts in Bhutan have traditionally prioritized the protection of its rich biodiversity, the rising human-wildlife conflicts highlight the need for policies that also consider human livelihoods. The Gewog Tiger Conservation Tshogpa scheme is one such initiative that compensates farmers for their losses, aiming to create a balance between conservation and the happiness of the farming communities. This approach reflects Bhutan's broader commitment to Gross National Happiness, emphasizing the importance of both environmental conservation and human well-being.

Pastureland Development and Future Prospects

The development of pasturelands in Nubi Gewog, such as the Yalaypang community-based pasture, has provided farmers with dedicated grazing areas, reducing the likelihood of livestock wandering into tiger habitats. This strategy not only secures the livelihoods of farmers but also contributes to the ecological balance by minimizing encounters between livestock and predators. As Bhutan continues to navigate the challenges of conservation and human livelihoods, the experiences from Trongsa offer valuable insights into sustainable coexistence strategies.

As Trongsa and similar communities across Bhutan work towards sustainable solutions, the ongoing dialogue between conservationists, government agencies, and local farming communities remains crucial. By fostering an environment of cooperation and understanding, Bhutan can continue to be a model for conservation efforts that respect both the natural world and the needs of its people.