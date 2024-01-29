A New Era Unfolds in Bhutan: Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers Receive Dakyen

In the serene setting of Bhutan's Golden Throne Room in the Tashichhodzong, a significant ceremony marked the beginning of a new era. His Majesty The King conferred Dakyen, a symbolic scarf, to Lyonchen Dasho Tshering Tobgay, officially appointing him as the Prime Minister of Bhutan. Alongside him, Lungten Dorji, the Speaker of the National Assembly, and newly appointed Cabinet Ministers of the 4th democratically elected government also received this symbolic scarf, signifying their official appointment and responsibilities.

Meet the Leaders

The cabinet ministers who were honored with the Dakyen and an Audience with His Majesty The King include Lyonpo Younten Phuntsho, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock; Lyonpo Dimple Thapa, Minister of Education and Skills Development; Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources; Lyonpo Lekey Dorji, Minister of Finance; Lyonpo Dinanath Dhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade; Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk, Minister of Health; Lyonpo Tshering, Minister of Home Affairs; Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment; and Lyonpo Chandra Gurung, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport.

A Democratic Legacy

Lyonchen Dasho Tshering Tobgay, the leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), embarks on his second term as Prime Minister. His reappointment by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck marks him as the country's fourth freely elected prime minister since democracy was established in the Himalayan kingdom 15 years ago. This democratic legacy is a beacon of hope and stability amidst the political turbulence occurring globally.

A Vision for the Future

As Tobgay steps into his new term, he faces the immense challenge of revamping the economy post the COVID-19 pandemic and creating jobs to prevent young Bhutanese people from seeking opportunities abroad. Furthermore, Tobgay has expressed his commitment to maintain and deepen Bhutan's economic and cultural ties with India. As the advisors of the Interim Government looked on, the ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter for Bhutan under the leadership of these newly appointed officials.