In the heart of Bhutan, a tale of humanity, technology, and the rediscovery of love unfolds in the form of a children's storybook. The author, inspired by their time in Bhutan, has spent several years crafting this unique narrative about a young cyborg girl's journey to the Himalayas to reclaim her heart.

Bhutan's Visionary Transformation

As the story of the young cyborg girl takes shape, so does the real-life vision of His Majesty, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Monarch of Bhutan. Gelephu, a city in the southern reaches of the kingdom, is being transformed into GeSAR - The Mindfulness City, the world's first city centered around mindfulness and balanced living.

The Mindfulness City will span approximately 1000 square kilometers and comprise eleven distinct districts, each boasting its own unique design and architecture. Nine remarkable and partially habitable bridges will interconnect these districts, fostering a sense of community and togetherness.

The city's focus on green energy, health, wealth management, education, and spirituality aims to promote mental expansion and the optimal utilization of cognitive and physical capacities. This vision stems from the nation's emphasis on Gross National Happiness (GNH)—a holistic approach to development that prioritizes the well-being of its citizens and the environment.

A Sanctuary Amidst the Chaos

Gelephu, currently home to around 10,000 residents, will serve as the foundation for the Mindfulness City. The new city will provide a sanctuary away from the noise and chaos of traditional urban life, offering high living standards and good connectivity to the rest of the world.

GeSAR's location in Bhutan, a country covered by 70% forest and home to two nature reserves, Phibsoo Wildlife Sanctuary and Royal Manas National Park, makes it an ideal starting point for travelers to explore the region's natural beauty and rich Buddhist history.

The Intertwining of Fact and Fiction

As Gelephu transforms into GeSAR, the author's storybook resonates with the real-world developments. In a world where humans have lost their ability to love and feel compassion, the young cyborg girl's journey to the Himalayas mirrors the city's mission to reconnect with the core aspects of humanity.

The storybook's themes of love, compassion, and the rediscovery of one's heart are a poignant reminder of the values that GeSAR aims to uphold. As the Mindfulness City takes shape, it promises to serve as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of mindfulness and balanced living.

In this fusion of fact and fiction, the children's storybook and the development of GeSAR offer a compelling narrative about the potential for growth, connection, and the rediscovery of our shared humanity.

As the young cyborg girl navigates the Himalayas, GeSAR invites visitors and residents to embark on their own journey of self-discovery and mindfulness, nestled within the breathtaking landscapes of Bhutan.