Betrayed Without a Kiss: A Call to Defend Sacramental Marriage

In his latest book, 'Betrayed Without a Kiss: Defending Marriage after Years of Failed Leadership in the Church', John Clark dissects the crises afflicting modern marriage, specifically the waning recognition of its sacramental status.

The first chapter draws a parallel between marriage issues and the Fall, while subsequent chapters delve into the roots of contemporary problems, tracing them back to the Protestant Reformation's denial of marriage's sacramentality.

A Tapestry of Crises

Clark's book critiques the Anglican permission of contraception, societal acceptance of pornography, and feminism that perceives marriage as an adversary. The author argues against ecclesiastical practices such as the psychologization of nullity and the norm mandating civil divorce before nullity proceedings. He vehemently opposes the admission of divorced-and-'remarried' Catholics to the Eucharist, suggesting instead methods to reinvigorate the Catholic ethos of sacramental marriage.

Clark underscores the inherent laws of marriage as a sacrament, participating in God's dispensation of grace. He emphasizes that many people fail to acknowledge matrimony as a sacrament, leading to the current crisis. The author's perspective aligns with the Catholic Church's teachings on marriage, providing a comprehensive analysis of the issues at hand.

Reinvigorating Sacramental Marriage

The book offers concrete suggestions for renewing a Catholic ethos of sacramental marriage. Clark encourages communication, forgiveness, and enduring crises to fortify marriages. He stresses the importance of dedication to God and meditating on praiseworthy ideals to live a good life. The author also highlights the negative impact of divorce on children and the dangers of destructive habits, pornography, and adultery.

Clark's work emphasizes the role of counselors and the influence of parents in upholding the sanctity of marriage. He calls on Catholic men to become holy lovers and spiritual leaders in their marriages as a means of addressing the crisis. The author shares his personal experience of becoming the spiritual leader of his family, bringing peace, love, and fulfillment to his marriage and family.

A Clarion Call for Change

In 'Betrayed Without a Kiss', Clark issues a clarion call for change, urging the Catholic Church to reinstate the sacramental status of marriage. The author contends that society's failure to answer critical questions about life, death, and the afterlife contributes to the Catholic marriage crisis. He asserts that men have a crucial role to play in addressing this crisis, emphasizing the need for them to understand their roles in their families and learn from the teachings of the Catholic Church.

