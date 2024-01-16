Bethesda Studios Could Learn From Gearbox's Borderlands Strategy

In the realm of gaming, a strategy employed by Gearbox Software with its Borderlands franchise has sparked a discourse that Bethesda Studios could potentially leverage for its iconic Elder Scrolls series. The unexpected release of an add-on content for a predecessor game, aptly named Commander Lilith & The Fight for Sanctuary, between Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3 set an intriguing precedent. The move not only bridged the narrative gap between the two games but also rekindled fan engagement, while successfully building anticipation for the imminent game.

Advertisment

A Potential Blueprint for Bethesda Studios

The article presents a compelling case for Bethesda to consider a similar strategy for its Elder Scrolls franchise. With the next installment, The Elder Scrolls 6, highly anticipated but likely to remain in the shadow of Starfield updates for much of 2024, a substantial DLC for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim could serve as an engaging interlude for fans. This is especially viable considering the enduring popularity of Skyrim and the fans' craving for new content.

The Success Story of Commander Lilith

Advertisment

Commander Lilith & The Fight for Sanctuary, a nontraditional DLC rolled out for an older game, was well-received by the gaming community. The move demonstrated that releasing a new expansion for an older game isn't just feasible—it can be a smashing success. It re-engaged fans, filled the narrative void, and generated a buzz for the upcoming release—something that Bethesda may well emulate with a Skyrim DLC.

The Potential of a Skyrim DLC

A sizable DLC for Skyrim could introduce elements that will figure in The Elder Scrolls 6, such as new characters, factions, or even narrative hints about the impending game. It could effectively maintain the interest in the franchise, while simultaneously generating anticipation for the upcoming installment. The success of the Gearbox approach with Borderlands suggests that this could be a fruitful endeavor for Bethesda, providing a narrative bridge between the beloved Skyrim and the much-anticipated Elder Scrolls 6.