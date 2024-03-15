West Pembroke Students Embrace Organic Farming, Highlighting Soil Health and Food Security

Students from West Pembroke School embarked on a unique learning journey on Friday, delving into the world of organic farming at Food Forest farm in Sandys. Led by Mikaela Ming, the school's head science teacher, members of the gardening club and ecological team were introduced to sustainable farming practices and the intricate process of composting. The visit aimed not just to educate but to instill a sense of responsibility towards the environment and our food systems.

Understanding Organic Farming

At the heart of Food Forest farm, students were greeted by a rich tapestry of biodiversity. Greg Wilson, the farm's owner, shared his philosophy of creating a sustainable ecosystem that integrates various plant species with the natural inhabitants of birds and animals. The farm, spanning 1 acre, thrives without the use of chemical pesticides or fertilizers, and the soil is left untilled, mimicking the natural processes observed in untamed nature. Wilson's approach to organic farming, which yields up to 30,000 pounds of produce annually, serves as a testament to the potential of sustainable practices in agriculture.

Sustainability Meets Food Security

The visit underscored the critical link between sustainability and food security, a vital lesson for the students. Wilson, drawing on his years of experience as a chef before founding Food Forest in 2020, emphasized the importance of self-sufficiency in food production for Bermuda. The farm's commitment to organic farming extends beyond the cultivation of crops; it is about fostering an ecosystem that can sustain itself and the community. By supplying fresh produce to local grocery stores, hotels, and restaurants, Food Forest is making strides towards a more resilient food system on the island.

Lessons in Composting and Crop Management

Students gained practical insights into composting, learning how organic waste, such as hedge and lawn clippings along with wood shavings found on the property, can be transformed into nutrient-rich soil. This hands-on experience highlighted the importance of soil health, a key component of sustainable agriculture that ensures the longevity and productivity of the land. Through this immersive educational experience, the young learners from West Pembroke School were able to see first-hand how integrated pest management and soil conservation techniques contribute to the success of organic farming.