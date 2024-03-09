Warwick Academy Honors 9/11 Victim Rhondelle Tankard with Annual Spring Concert Renaming

Warwick Academy has taken a heartfelt step to commemorate Rhondelle Tankard, a former student and victim of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, by renaming its Senior Spring Music Concert in her honor. The newly named 'Sounds of Spring' concert aims to celebrate Tankard's life, her contributions to the school's music program, and her lasting legacy.

A Legacy Remembered

During a visit to the 9/11 memorial in New York City, Warwick Academy's sixth-form students discovered a photograph of Rhondelle Tankard wearing her school uniform, a moment that deeply moved them and inspired the decision to rename the spring concert in her memory. Tankard, who attended the school from 1982-1987, was known for her vibrant personality, sense of humor, and musical talent, having been an active member of the school's orchestra and choir. Her tragic death on her first day of work at Aon, located in the South Tower of the World Trade Center, has since left a poignant legacy within the Warwick Academy community.

Celebrating Through Music

The 'Sounds of Spring' concert, now dedicated to Rhondelle Tankard, not only serves as a tribute to her life but also as a fundraiser for the school's general music fund and a special fund established in Rhondelle's name. This fund supports Warwick Academy students in covering overseas travel costs for summer music intensives, ensuring that Tankard's passion for music continues to inspire and benefit future generations. The decision to hold the concert annually in the spring, rather than on the anniversary of 9/11, was made to provide a more fitting tribute that focuses on renewal and remembrance through music.

Community Impact and Support

The renaming of the spring concert has been met with widespread support from the Warwick Academy community, reflecting a collective desire to honor Rhondelle Tankard's memory in a meaningful way. This initiative not only highlights the importance of remembering those lost to tragic events but also showcases the power of music as a unifying and healing force. Through the 'Sounds of Spring' concert, Warwick Academy reaffirms its commitment to its music program and to fostering a sense of community and resilience among its students and alumni.

The annual 'Sounds of Spring' concert, in honor of Rhondelle Tankard, symbolizes more than just a tribute to a former student; it represents the enduring spirit of a community united in memory and purpose. As Warwick Academy continues to celebrate Tankard's life through music, it also lays the foundation for future generations to understand the impact of their alumni and the importance of commemorating their legacies in meaningful ways.