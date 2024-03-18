Urgent Search for Missing Teen Arcedis Rawlins in Hamilton: Public's Help Requested

Police are currently engaged in an urgent search for 17-year-old Arcedis Rawlins, who was reported missing earlier today in Hamilton. Last seen in the vicinity of Court and Victoria Streets at approximately 10:30 AM, concerns are growing for his well-being. Described as 5'1" with a slim to medium build, dark complexion, black hair styled in an Afro, Rawlins was wearing a red shirt, red beanie, black puffy jacket, and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Immediate Call for Public Assistance

In response to this alarming situation, local law enforcement agencies have issued an appeal to the public, urging anyone with information regarding Rawlins' whereabouts to come forward. Recognizing the critical nature of the first hours following a disappearance, police are intensifying their efforts to locate the teenager, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance and prompt reporting of any potential leads.

Community and Family Concerns

The disappearance of Arcedis Rawlins has sparked deep concern among community members and his family, who are anxiously awaiting any news about his safety. The community's collective effort to spread awareness and assist in the search exemplifies the powerful impact of solidarity in times of crisis. Authorities remind the public to respect the family's privacy during this challenging time while contributing to the search effort constructively.

How to Help

Anyone with information that could lead to locating Arcedis Rawlins is encouraged to contact the main police number at 295-0011 or the Department of Child and Family Services at 296-7575. Both agencies are working closely together, alongside volunteers and community members, to gather information and conduct a comprehensive search. The involvement of the public is deemed crucial in these efforts, and all tips are being pursued with the utmost urgency.

As the search for Arcedis Rawlins continues, the community holds onto hope, demonstrating unwavering support for his safe return. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of community vigilance and the role each individual plays in safeguarding the well-being of its members. The collective prayers and efforts of the Hamilton community underscore a resolute commitment to finding Arcedis and bringing him home safely.