UNESCO Visit to Bermuda's Esten House Spotlights Enslaved Individuals' Untold Stories

During a historic visit this month, UNESCO officials are set to explore Esten House in Bermuda, a site with deep roots in the island's slave history. The property, once owned by a slave owner, is believed to be the birthplace of Benjamin Benson, born into slavery in 1818. This visit, the first in 24 years, is prompted by a recent discovery that sheds new light on the narratives of enslaved individuals like Benson, offering a unique opportunity to integrate these stories into the broader context of global heritage preservation.

Rediscovering the Past

The significance of Esten House, currently the location of The White Horse Pub and Restaurant, came to light following research by Neil Kennedy, an associate professor at the Memorial University of Newfoundland. Kennedy's findings suggest that the house may have been the birthplace of Benjamin Benson, whose narrative provides a rare first-person perspective on slavery in Bermuda. Rolfe Commissiong, a race adviser and former MP, emphasizes the importance of sharing Benson's story with the UNESCO delegation, arguing that it represents a vital component of Bermuda's human and civilizational history.

Unveiling Hidden Histories

Commissiong's advocacy for including Esten House on the African Diaspora Trail underscores a broader movement to acknowledge and preserve the legacies of enslaved people in historical narratives. The call for a plaque at Esten House to honor these stories is part of a larger effort to ensure that Bermuda's rich yet complex history is recognized and remembered. Elena Strong, the executive director of the National Museum of Bermuda, also highlights the need for ongoing research and preservation efforts to uncover and protect the stories of the past, which are instrumental in shaping our understanding of the present.

Legacy and Learning

The narrative of Benjamin Benson, alongside the potential recognition of Esten House's historical significance by UNESCO, signals a pivotal moment in the reevaluation of Bermuda's heritage sites. It also reinforces the imperative for comprehensive history education in schools, ensuring that future generations are aware of and can learn from the complexities of their collective past. As Bermuda and the global community continue to grapple with the legacies of slavery, the UNESCO visit to Esten House serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and honoring the stories of those who lived through these dark chapters in human history.

The visit by UNESCO officials to Bermuda this month not only highlights the significance of Esten House but also represents a crucial step towards integrating the untold stories of enslaved individuals into the fabric of global cultural heritage. By acknowledging and preserving these narratives, Bermuda can offer a more inclusive and comprehensive account of its history, contributing to a deeper global understanding of the impacts of slavery.