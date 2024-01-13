en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Twins Born En Route to Hospital: A Day in the Life of Bermuda’s News

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:52 am EST
Twins Born En Route to Hospital: A Day in the Life of Bermuda’s News

An ordinary day in Bermuda took an extraordinary turn when a woman gave birth to twins in an ambulance, en route to the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital. In sports, the Butterfield Front Street Mile crowned a three-time champion, Dage Minors, while Bermudian soccer star Leilanni Nesbeth secured the 10th spot in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

Community Achievements and Announcements

Bermuda Broadcasting Company continues to expand its digital footprint by live-streaming its evening news program. The Butterfield Front Street Mile, the inaugural event in the Chubb Bermuda Triangle Challenge series, is underway. In the world of law and order, Governor Rena Lalgie announced the appointment of Aura Cassidy as Magistrate. In a heartwarming recognition of service, 75 candy stripers were honored at the annual Candy Striper Award Ceremony.

Concerns and Recognitions

A glaring gap in Bermuda’s prison system came to light with the revelation of the absence of a secure forensic unit for high-risk mentally ill sexual offenders. However, it wasn’t all grim news from the Department of Corrections as social worker Yvette Brown was awarded the Public Service Excellence Award for December. In the realm of sports, Gayle Lindsay, one of the standout local female runners, is gearing up for the Chubb Half Bermuda Triangle Challenge.

Looking Ahead and Making a Difference

Runner Sean Trott is setting his sights on improving his tenth-place finish in the previous year’s BF&M 10K. The WhalesBermuda team achieved a milestone in marine biology, making the first identification of a humpback whale in 2024. A shadow was cast over the day’s events with the news of a burglary at the FoodHub in Somerset. In political news, Deputy Premier Roban found himself embroiled in a controversy over overriding planning decisions, a move he defended vehemently. In a generous act of philanthropy, Catalina Re made a $10,000 donation to the Friends of Hospice.

0
Bermuda Local News Society
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bermuda

See more
3 hours ago
The Tigers vs Phoenix Heat: A Clash of Titans in Bermuda Netball Association Senior League
In a thrilling turn of events in the Bermuda Netball Association Senior League, the undefeated Lindo’s Tigers are gearing up for a fierce confrontation with the defending champions Phoenix Heat at Bernard Park. The Tigers, under the leadership of Anthony Mouchette, have had a remarkable beginning to the season—with victories in all four of their
The Tigers vs Phoenix Heat: A Clash of Titans in Bermuda Netball Association Senior League
Bermuda's Child Care System Under Scrutiny After Overseas Placement Reveal
14 hours ago
Bermuda's Child Care System Under Scrutiny After Overseas Placement Reveal
Greenrock's First Living Green Expo: A Showcase of Sustainable Living in Bermuda
22 hours ago
Greenrock's First Living Green Expo: A Showcase of Sustainable Living in Bermuda
Young Athletes Display Exceptional Performances at Bermuda's Butterfield Mile Races
6 hours ago
Young Athletes Display Exceptional Performances at Bermuda's Butterfield Mile Races
Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race
8 hours ago
Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile
8 hours ago
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile
Latest Headlines
World News
Countdown Begins: Taiwan’s Presidential Race and its Global Impact
50 seconds
Countdown Begins: Taiwan’s Presidential Race and its Global Impact
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
1 min
Beaconsfield Hotel in Melbourne Eyes Reopening Nearly 20 Years After Tragedy
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: A Battle of Allegations and Defenses
3 mins
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: A Battle of Allegations and Defenses
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
3 mins
Novak Djokovic: Ready for the 25th Grand Slam Victory at Australian Open 2024
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'
4 mins
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates GOP Division on Government Spending
4 mins
House Speaker Mike Johnson Navigates GOP Division on Government Spending
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
4 mins
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
ECP Extends Deadline for Party Tickets Submission in Preparation for General Election 2024
5 mins
ECP Extends Deadline for Party Tickets Submission in Preparation for General Election 2024
U.S.-led Strikes in Yemen Escalate Israel-Hamas Conflict, Shifting Middle East Dynamics
6 mins
U.S.-led Strikes in Yemen Escalate Israel-Hamas Conflict, Shifting Middle East Dynamics
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
11 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
12 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app