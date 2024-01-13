Twins Born En Route to Hospital: A Day in the Life of Bermuda’s News

An ordinary day in Bermuda took an extraordinary turn when a woman gave birth to twins in an ambulance, en route to the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital. In sports, the Butterfield Front Street Mile crowned a three-time champion, Dage Minors, while Bermudian soccer star Leilanni Nesbeth secured the 10th spot in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft.

Community Achievements and Announcements

Bermuda Broadcasting Company continues to expand its digital footprint by live-streaming its evening news program. The Butterfield Front Street Mile, the inaugural event in the Chubb Bermuda Triangle Challenge series, is underway. In the world of law and order, Governor Rena Lalgie announced the appointment of Aura Cassidy as Magistrate. In a heartwarming recognition of service, 75 candy stripers were honored at the annual Candy Striper Award Ceremony.

Concerns and Recognitions

A glaring gap in Bermuda’s prison system came to light with the revelation of the absence of a secure forensic unit for high-risk mentally ill sexual offenders. However, it wasn’t all grim news from the Department of Corrections as social worker Yvette Brown was awarded the Public Service Excellence Award for December. In the realm of sports, Gayle Lindsay, one of the standout local female runners, is gearing up for the Chubb Half Bermuda Triangle Challenge.

Looking Ahead and Making a Difference

Runner Sean Trott is setting his sights on improving his tenth-place finish in the previous year’s BF&M 10K. The WhalesBermuda team achieved a milestone in marine biology, making the first identification of a humpback whale in 2024. A shadow was cast over the day’s events with the news of a burglary at the FoodHub in Somerset. In political news, Deputy Premier Roban found himself embroiled in a controversy over overriding planning decisions, a move he defended vehemently. In a generous act of philanthropy, Catalina Re made a $10,000 donation to the Friends of Hospice.