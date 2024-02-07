Troy University and Bermuda College Ink Academic Partnership

In an effort to provide Bermudian students with advanced educational opportunities, Troy University and Bermuda College have signed an academic partnership agreement. Alabama-based Troy University's Chancellor, Jack Hawkins, and Bermuda College's Interim President, Branwen Smith-King, inked the significant contract. This partnership is a part of the US Consulate's Study With US campaign, aiming to strengthen educational ties between Bermuda and the US.

Pathways and Opportunities

The partnership agreement is particularly beneficial for students enrolled in Bermuda College's Associate of Arts Business Administration program. It enables them to transfer credits to complete a bachelor's degree in business at Troy University. This not only provides a cost-effective educational route for Bermudian students but also ensures they receive a quality education experience.

Employability and Internships

One of the key aspects of this partnership is its focus on employability and internships, providing students with practical experience along with academic knowledge. This includes opportunities for placements at Lloyd's of London, one of the world's leading insurance and reinsurance markets, thereby offering students a comprehensive learning experience.

Support from the US Consulate and Bermuda's Ministry of Education

The US Consul-General, Karen Grissette, lauded the agreement, stating it brings the two countries closer and helps dispel misconceptions about the cost of studying in the US. In a further show of support, Bermuda's Minister of Education, Diallo Rabain, announced scholarships for students accepted to Troy University. A networking reception was held to celebrate the partnership and discuss future educational collaboration opportunities.