Swan's Running Club Races Towards Environmental Sustainability

Swan's Running Club, a distinguished sporting organization in Bermuda, has embarked on a commendable journey towards environmental conservation. The club, known for its thrilling race events, is now looking beyond the finish line - at the larger picture of environmental sustainability. In a groundbreaking alliance with Keep Bermuda Beautiful (KBB), a leading environmental organization, Swan's is setting sustainability goals aimed at curtailing the environmental impact of its races.

Swan’s Sustainable Strides

Amin Smith, a spokesperson for Swan's, expounded on the club's ambitious initiatives to curtail 'race waste.' One such initiative includes the provision of large water jugs that encourage competitors and attendees to refill their reusable bottles, a move that significantly reduces plastic waste. Additionally, the club offers waxed paper cups as an alternative to the traditionally used plastic cups, furthering its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Reducing Plastic, One Race at a Time

Swan's is not stopping at hydration measures. The club is fervently working on reducing the usage of plastic products and packaging during their races. This conscious shift away from plastic resonates with the global outcry against the use of non-biodegradable materials, positioning Swan's as a pioneer in sustainable sports practices in Bermuda.

Swan's Green Generosity

Swan's commitment to environmental sustainability is not limited to policies and practices. The club has shown its dedication by contributing part proceeds from two of its 2023 races to KBB. This generous contribution, amounting to $4,500, has undoubtedly boosted KBB's environmental conservation efforts. Traci Burgess, KBB's Executive Director, lauded Swan's executive members, event directors, and race participants for their enthusiasm and commitment to environmental efforts.

Running Towards a Sustainable Future

Swan's is gearing up for its first race of 2024, scheduled for February 11th, starting at Southampton Rangers Club. This race forms part of the Swan's Legends Series, a tribute to Bermuda's elite professional running forefathers. What sets this event apart is the club's determination to apply its sustainability goals to this race and all its events throughout the year, setting a precedent for other sporting organizations to follow.