Skyport Warns Against Kite Flying Near Bermuda Airport Ahead of Easter Celebrations

In a significant move to ensure public safety and smooth aircraft operations, Skyport has issued a stern warning to the public about the dangers of flying kites close to Bermuda's LF Wade International Airport during the Easter festivities. This advisory comes as a precautionary measure to prevent potential accidents involving kites and aircraft during one of Bermuda's most cherished holidays.

Understanding the Risks

Skyport, led by Director of Airport Operations Jason Inniss, has emphasized the importance of adhering to specific kite-flying guidelines near the airport. Inniss's message to the community was clear, urging everyone to "enjoy Bermuda’s beloved Easter traditions safely." The primary concern is the risk of kites being ingested into aircraft engines during critical phases of flight such as takeoff and landing. To mitigate this risk, Skyport has delineated areas particularly sensitive to such activities, including the Ferry Reach area along Kindley Field Road and the Clearwater area of St David's, all located near the airport's vicinity.

Regulatory Guidelines and Restrictions

International aviation regulations play a crucial role in shaping the guidelines provided by Skyport. These regulations stipulate that within an aerodrome's traffic zone during operating hours, kites are not allowed to fly higher than 30 metres (approximately 100 feet) above ground level. Beyond these zones, the maximum permitted height without the Governor's permission is 60 metres. These rules are not arbitrarily set; they are designed to ensure that airspace around airports remains safe for aircraft operations at all times. Violations of these guidelines not only pose a direct threat to air traffic safety but could also lead to legal repercussions for individuals found flouting these rules.

Community Response and Safety Measures

The call to action from Skyport has been met with a sense of understanding and responsibility among the local community, aware of the potential dangers kite flying near the airport could cause. This collaborative effort between Skyport and the residents of Bermuda underscores a shared commitment to safety and the preservation of traditions in a manner that does not compromise public or aviation safety. For those seeking more information on safe kite flying practices near the airport, Skyport has made resources available and encourages individuals to reach out for guidance.

As Easter approaches, the message from Skyport is clear: enjoy the festivities and the joy of kite flying, but do so with an acute awareness of the surroundings and adherence to established safety guidelines. This proactive approach aims not only to ensure a safe holiday season but also to foster a culture of safety and responsibility that extends beyond the Easter celebrations.