Bermuda

Persistent Soot Emissions from Belco’s North Power Station Stoke Public Outrage

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:34 am EST
The quiet neighbourhood surrounding Belco’s North Power Station in Pembroke has suffered years of soot emissions, a problem that persists despite the introduction of a new power station. Hopes were high that the new station would usher in a cleaner era, but its reliance on heavy fuel oil (HFO) as its primary fuel source has kept the soot emissions unabated.

Clearing the Air Investigation

Following a plethora of frustrated community complaints, The Royal Gazette launched the ‘Clearing the Air’ investigation. Through a public access request to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the investigation unveiled 203 documents related to the plant’s emissions. These documents painted a picture of persistent pollution, despite the implementation of costly operational changes and other mitigation measures.

Regulatory Authority and Potential Solutions

An expert review conducted in 2021 suggested that the most effective solution would be a switch to a less polluting fuel. However, such a switch comes with a price tag that could potentially be passed on to consumers. The Regulatory Authority (RA) did not give its nod to a proposal to amend Clean Air Regulations, which would have banned high sulphur content fuels like HFO.

Legal Ramifications and Public Uproar

As the soot continues to cloud the skies, the Bermuda Clean Air Coalition and concerned residents have begun contemplating a class action lawsuit. The Minister of Health, empowered with the authority to declare the emissions a statutory nuisance, could legally compel Belco to curtail the emissions. Meanwhile, the government continues its investigation into the issue.

Health Implications and Future Actions

While no geographical study has been conducted on the health effects of pollution in Bermuda, it remains a topic of serious discussion. In a recent announcement, the Minister of Home Affairs declared that due to Belco’s violation of the Clean Air Act, appropriate actions would be set in motion. Belco, on the other hand, has submitted a new proposal to the IRP, which is currently under review. Among the future plans, the RA intends to bring in a team of U.S. experts to aid in resolving the pollution issue.

Bermuda Energy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

