OBA Announces Town Hall Meetings to Address Public Concerns

The One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) has announced an upcoming series of town hall meetings aimed at addressing pressing public issues. The objective is to create an open platform for Bermuda residents to voice their concerns, engage in dialogue, and explore viable solutions for the future of Bermuda. The meetings, to be hosted by Jarion Richardson, will focus on key issues such as the economy, healthcare, housing, and education.

Engaging the Public

These town hall sessions reflect OBA's commitment to engaging with the public and addressing the issues that matter most to Bermuda's citizens. Jarion Richardson, the host of the town hall meetings, emphasized the importance of listening to the community, expressing that acknowledging the voices of those who often feel unheard is crucial in facing the truth and finding solutions.

Town Hall Schedule

The first town hall meeting is slated for February 5 at St. Peter's Church Hall in St. George. Subsequent sessions are scheduled for February 7 at St. John's Church Hall in Pembroke, and February 9 at St. James' Church Hall in Sandys. Each meeting is set to begin at 6:30 pm, offering ample opportunity for public engagement and discussion.

A Platform for Change

The town hall meetings serve as a testament to OBA's dedication to transparency and public involvement. By opening the floor to Bermuda residents, the OBA is encouraging a holistic approach to problem-solving - one that respects and values the input of the community. These meetings, thus, offer a promising avenue for change and progress in the key areas of the economy, healthcare, housing, and education.