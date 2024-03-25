Nearly 400 Unite for Bermuda's Zoom Around the Sound, Boosting Funds for Zoological Society

The spirit of community and conservation brought nearly 400 participants together to support the Bermuda Zoological Society's (BZS) programmes through the Zoom Around the Sound event. With a mix of running, walking, and cycling the 7.2-mile route around Harrington Sound, the initiative aimed to not only raise funds but also to foster family bonding and increase environmental awareness among the attendees.

Community Engagement and Environmental Awareness

The event, characterized by its non-competitive nature, emphasized fun, exercise, and fresh air, bringing together families and groups like the team from Endsmeet Animal Hospital. Joanne Chisnall, the volunteer engagement officer for BZS, highlighted the perfect weather and the strong community spirit that defined the day. Along the route, participants encountered volunteers from BZS’s Micro Forest Project, who were actively planting endemic species, weeding, and removing invasive plants, thereby providing an educational component to the day's activities.

Support and Sponsorship

Thanks to the generous support of sponsors including Butterfield & Vallis, 7th Generation, and Ben & Jerry’s, the event was able to contribute significantly to the funding of BZS programmes. Although the total amount raised was still being tallied at the time of reporting, the enthusiastic participation and ongoing donations promised a substantial contribution towards the society's environmental initiatives.

Implications and Future Prospects

Events like Zoom Around the Sound are pivotal not only in raising necessary funds for environmental and educational programmes but also in strengthening community bonds and promoting a culture of conservation. As the Bermuda Zoological Society continues to receive support from the community and sponsors alike, the potential for furthering their mission of conservation education and environmental stewardship looks promising. The success of this event could inspire similar initiatives, fostering a community-wide commitment to preserving Bermuda’s unique natural heritage.