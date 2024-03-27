Mirrors Programme Launches 8th Annual Art Competition for Bermuda's Youth: Feels Like Home

The Mirrors Programme has officially announced the commencement of its 8th Annual Student Art and Digital Competition, inviting Bermuda's young creatives to explore the theme "Feels Like Home." This initiative, aimed at primary, middle, and senior school students, underscores the importance of self-expression and community connection through art. With a submission deadline of June 21, the competition promises to showcase the diverse interpretations of home and belonging among the island's youth.

The Heart of Creativity: Feels Like Home

This year’s theme, "Feels Like Home," is designed to prompt students to reflect on their personal experiences and perceptions of home, belonging, and identity. Tinée Furbert, the Minister of Youth, Social Development and Seniors, emphasized that self-expression forms a core value of the Mirrors Programme. She expressed eagerness to see the various ways young artists convey the essence of what home means to them, anticipating a rich tapestry of stories and visuals that speak to the youth's connection to their environment and community. The competition, now a staple event for Bermuda’s youth, aims not just to celebrate artistic talent but also to foster a deeper sense of connection and introspection among participants.

Submission Details and Exhibition Dates

Participants are encouraged to submit their artwork by the June 21 deadline, ensuring their creations are part of a vibrant exhibit that will run from July 5 to July 31 at the Masterworks Museum of Bermuda Art. The exhibition will not only be a display of the contestants’ artistic endeavors but also a celebration of their personal narratives and connections to the theme "Feels Like Home." For those interested in participating, entry forms and further details about the competition are available on the Mirrors website, with the programme’s team ready to assist young artists in bringing their visions to life.

Anticipation for Youth Expression

The anticipation surrounding the 8th Annual Mirrors Student Art and Digital Competition is palpable among students, educators, and the community. As the submission deadline approaches, there is a growing curiosity about the diverse interpretations of the theme and how these reflections will highlight the unique perspectives of Bermuda's youth. The competition stands as a significant opportunity for young artists to not only showcase their talents but also engage in a dialogue about identity, belonging, and the emotional landscapes that define the concept of home.

As the Mirrors Programme prepares to unveil this year's array of artistic expressions, the community looks forward with excitement to the upcoming exhibition. This event is not merely a competition; it is a testament to the power of art as a medium for exploration, conversation, and understanding. Through their artwork, Bermuda's young creatives are set to offer insights into the places, people, and memories that forge the essence of what truly feels like home.