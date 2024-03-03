Marston Becker to Succeed Henry Smith as Axis Capital's Non-Executive Chairman in May

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd announces a significant change in leadership as Marston Becker is set to take over as non-executive chairman from Henry Smith in May, marking a new chapter for the global specialty underwriter based in Bermuda. Smith, who has helmed the board since May 2020, will continue to serve as a board member, ensuring a seamless transition of leadership.

Leadership Transition at Axis Capital

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd, a Bermudian-based global specialty underwriter, has announced a leadership transition with W. Marston 'Marty' Becker succeeding Henry B. Smith as non-executive chairman of its board of directors. Smith, who has led the board since May 2020, will step down from his role while continuing to serve on the board. This transition is timed with the company's annual general meeting in May. Smith praised Becker's profound knowledge and experience in the specialty property and casualty space, emphasizing his critical role in guiding Axis towards achieving specialty leadership.

Becker's Illustrious Career

Marston Becker, joining the Axis board in June 2020, brings a wealth of experience from his four decades in the insurance and reinsurance industry. Having held numerous top positions, including chairman and CEO roles across various organizations in Bermuda, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia, Becker's leadership is seen as pivotal for Axis's future. His tenure as the immediate past chairman of the board of QBE Insurance Group, and his leadership roles at Bermudian-based Alterra Capital Ltd and its predecessors, underscore his significant influence and expertise in the sector. Becker's appointment is a nod to his ability to drive transformation and shareholder value creation within the industry.

Axis Capital's Future Direction

Under the new leadership of CEO Vince Tizzio, Axis Capital is poised for continued growth and innovation. Tizzio expressed gratitude for Smith's leadership and guidance, particularly during his transition into the CEO role, and anticipates a fruitful collaboration with Becker. The leadership change comes at a time when Axis aims to further its progress in elevating all aspects of its business, with Becker's extensive industry knowledge expected to be a key asset in these endeavors. As Axis Capital continues to build on its momentum, the company looks forward to the insights and direction Becker will bring as chairman.

As Axis Capital embarks on this new chapter, the strategic leadership transition signifies the company's commitment to maintaining its trajectory of growth and leadership in the specialty insurance and reinsurance sectors. With Becker at the helm, Axis is well-positioned to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, reinforcing its ambition to achieve specialty leadership in the industry.