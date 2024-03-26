Marsh Unveils Edgware Re in Bermuda: A Novel Cyber-Only Group Captive Insurer

Marsh, the globally recognized insurance broker and risk adviser, has taken a significant leap in reshaping the cyber insurance landscape with the establishment of Edgware Re Ltd., situated in Bermuda. This innovative move is aimed at organizations eyeing enhanced control and predictability over their cyber insurance programs. Edgware Re emerges amid a fluctuating cyber insurance market, characterized by volatile pricing and coverage adjustments, offering a beacon of stability and tailored solutions.

Addressing Market Volatility

The creation of Edgware Re Ltd. by Marsh marks a strategic response to the ongoing turbulence within the cyber insurance sector. This initiative is designed to counteract the instability of cyber insurance pricing and modification of coverage terms, which have been prevalent issues. By leveraging Marsh's industry-leading cyber policy forms and pooling the cyber risks and premiums of participant members, Edgware Re aims to mitigate losses and encourage the adoption of cybersecurity best practices among its members. This approach not only fosters a community of shared knowledge and defense mechanisms but also opens the door to potential dividends for members, contingent upon achieving requisite profitability.

Enhanced Control and Stability

Edgware Re stands out by offering its participating members the opportunity to purchase up to $10 million in insurance or reinsurance based on their individual needs, with expectations for limit increases as participation broadens. This model reflects a significant shift towards granting organizations more substantial control over their cyber risk strategies. In addition to financial benefits, members gain access to Marsh's comprehensive support services, including captive management, incident response, vendor engagement, and claims advocacy. These services are integral to Edgware Re's value proposition, ensuring members are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of cyber threats.

Future Implications and Growth

The launch of Edgware Re by Marsh is indicative of the evolving dynamics within the cyber insurance market. As organizations increasingly recognize the critical nature of cyber risks, the demand for customized and stable insurance solutions is expected to rise. Edgware Re's model, focusing on pooled risks, shared best practices, and potential profit-sharing, positions it as a pioneering solution in the quest for more resilient cyber insurance frameworks. The initiative not only underscores Marsh's commitment to innovation in the insurance industry but also sets a precedent for how cyber risks may be collectively managed and mitigated in the future.

As the digital landscape continues to expand and the frequency of cyber events escalates, Edgware Re's establishment is a timely and significant development. It embodies a forward-thinking approach to cyber risk management, offering a sustainable insurance program that aligns with the current market's demands. By providing a stable, controlled environment for cyber insurance, Edgware Re paves the way for a new era of cyber risk strategies, where organizations can navigate the cyber world with greater confidence and security.