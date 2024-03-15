March 24 Traffic Alert: Ray Swan 8K Race and Palm Sunday Walk to Impact Island Roads

Two significant events are set to reshape traffic flow on March 24, as announced by the Ministry of Public Works. The Ray Swan 8K Race and the Bermuda National Trust's Palm Sunday Walk will bring together communities, athletes, and nature enthusiasts, affecting road use throughout the island.

Ray Swan 8K Race: Start Your Morning with a Dash

The day begins with the Ray Swan 8K Race, kicking off at 8am at West Pembroke School. Participants will dash through North Shore Road, concluding their race at Shelly Bay Park by approximately 9:30 am. Despite the competitive spirit, roads will remain open, with marshals and clear signage in place to guide both runners and drivers safely around the course. This event not only tests the endurance of local and visiting athletes but also brings the community together in a celebration of health and fitness.

Bermuda National Trust’s Palm Sunday Walk: A Midday Journey

Following the morning's exertions, the Bermuda National Trust’s Palm Sunday Walk offers a more leisurely pace, starting at 1 pm from Lindo’s Family Foods in Warwick. This scenic trek will meander through landmarks and natural beauty spots, including the Railway Trail, Glenwood Park Crescent, and Southlands Park, before circling back to its starting point by 5 pm. Police and race wardens will be on hand to ensure a smooth coexistence of pedestrians and vehicular traffic, maintaining open roads while safeguarding participants along their journey.

Community Cooperation and Information

The Ministry of Public Works has extended a call for public cooperation to minimize inconvenience and ensure the safety of all involved. This dual-event day is not only a showcase of Bermuda’s athletic and environmental spirit but also a testament to the island's community-centric approach to event management. For inquiries or more details on the race and walk, contacts are available: Donna Mae Arorash for the race at 504-2111, and Myles Darrell for the walk at 705-9876.

As March 24 approaches, both participants and residents are encouraged to plan their day with these events in mind. The combination of competitive race and contemplative walk highlights Bermuda's diverse appeal, catering to a wide range of interests while promoting health, environmental appreciation, and community engagement. Whether you're lacing up your running shoes or preparing for a serene walk, this day promises to be a memorable one on the island's calendar.