Lookie Lookie: Bermuda's New Pop-Up Shop Champions Local Vendors for Six-Month Showcase

Following a successful holiday season, Lookie Lookie, a vibrant pop-up store, is set to open its doors for a six-month stint at Washington Mall, lower level. Spearheaded by Bermudian entrepreneur Kimwana Eve, the store represents a collective endeavour, bringing together over 30 local businesses. "Every product in our store is either made in Bermuda or owned by a Bermudian, highlighting our dedication to bolstering small businesses and nurturing community development," Eve remarked. The extension of the pop-up store beyond its initial 30-day Christmas run is a testament to the project's success and a boon for both local artisans and the broader community.

Advertisment

From Online Directory to Brick-and-Mortar Success

Lookie Lookie initially started as an online business directory aimed at connecting local companies with consumers. This innovative platform has since evolved into a tangible storefront, allowing for a more direct interaction between Bermudian talent and their clientele. The transition from digital to physical showcases the adaptability and ambition inherent in Bermuda's entrepreneurial spirit. Opening on March 15, Lookie Lookie aims to provide a unique shopping experience from 10am to 6pm daily, except Sundays when it will close its doors to restock and refresh.

Supporting Small Businesses: A Community Effort

Advertisment

The venture has garnered significant support from the Bermuda Economic Development Corporation and private sponsors, whose contributions have been crucial in bringing this vision to life. "Their belief in our vision has been instrumental in bringing Lookie Lookie to life," Eve gratefully acknowledges. This collaboration not only underscores the importance of supporting local businesses but also highlights the potential for public-private partnerships to foster economic growth and innovation within the community.

A Platform for Bermudian Talent

By offering a platform for more than 30 island businesses, Lookie Lookie not only promotes the diversity and quality of Bermudian craftsmanship but also provides a pivotal stepping stone for emerging entrepreneurs looking to expand their reach. The store's extended run offers an invaluable opportunity for both locals and tourists to explore and support the island's burgeoning talent pool, potentially setting the stage for similar initiatives in the future.