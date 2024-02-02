Long-awaited Bermuda Bridge to Open to Traffic in March 2024, Nuneaton's Connectivity Project Nears Completion

The protracted saga of the Bermuda Connectivity Project in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, is finally reaching its penultimate chapter. After a series of setbacks, the Bermuda Bridge, a vital component of the project, is now set to open to motorized traffic in March 2024, as confirmed by the Warwickshire County Council.

A Journey Marred by Delays

The project, originally slated to commence in November 2021, has been a labyrinth of delays and postponements. The completion target was initially set for August 2022, but complications at every turn have persistently pushed back the finish line. From minor works on St George's Way to issues with gas main diversion works on Bermuda Road, the project has faced a series of challenges.

Partial Accessibility and Future Expectations

Despite the hurdles, the bridge has been accessible to pedestrians and cyclists since October 2023. However, the full completion of the project, which includes the resolution of minor ongoing works, is not expected until May 2024. Once completed, the bridge is touted to drastically reduce congestion in western Nuneaton. The new bridge will facilitate smoother commutes to Bermuda Park station, A444 Griff Island, and Coventry Road.

The Financial Puzzle

The financial ramifications of the project remain a mystery. The last available data showed that the expenses had already escalated to over £14.941 million, four times the original budget. However, the Warwickshire County Council has been tight-lipped about the final cost, stating that the accurate figure will only be disclosed after the project's completion. Despite the soaring costs, the council staunchly defends the project. They assert that the bridge provides value for money and is crucial for alleviating traffic congestion.