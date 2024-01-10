en English
Bermuda

LGBTQ+ Couple Affirms Bermuda as a Welcoming Travel Destination Amid Historical Rights Challenges

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
When Chaya Milchtein and her partner embarked on their journey to Bermuda, they were aware of the island’s contentious history concerning LGBTQ+ rights. Despite this, they found a place that was not only beautiful but also welcoming. In a piece for Vacationer magazine, Milchtein shared their positive experiences, shining a light on Bermuda’s evolving attitude towards the LGBTQ+ community.

A Historical Struggle for Rights

Bermuda’s relationship with LGBTQ+ rights has been complex, with key milestones such as the 1994 Stubbs Bill decriminalizing gay sex after vigorous debate. Further controversy ensued in 2022 when the Privy Council reinforced the island’s ban on same-sex marriage. Nevertheless, the island has also made significant strides, like the legal provision for same-sex couples to adopt children and the addition of sexual orientation in Bermuda’s Human Rights Act in 2013.

Experiencing Bermuda’s Warm Embrace

Milchtein and her partner discovered that the island’s past reluctance towards LGBTQ+ rights did not mar their personal experience. They openly expressed affection without feeling unsafe or unwelcome, enjoying establishments such as Cambridge Beaches Resort and Spa. Tiffany Paynter, the executive director of OutBermuda, also echoed these sentiments, sharing her positive experience of safety in public with her partner.

Overcoming Negative Press and Fostering Positivity

Despite receiving negative international press, with criticism from figures like Ellen DeGeneres in 2018, Bermuda has shown signs of progress. The article endorsed Bermuda as a peaceful destination for queer travelers, highlighting safe spaces such as Rock Island Café and Casey’s Lounge. It also encouraged visitors to share their experiences online, fostering a sense of community and support.

Moreover, Bermuda’s annual Pride event was noted as a significant occasion for community and ally support, further solidifying its welcoming nature. Coupled with the island’s natural beauty, including its pink sand beaches and scenic sunsets, Bermuda has been recognized as a destination that offers both safety and enjoyment for LGBTQ+ travelers.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

