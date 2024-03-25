KPMG's Anna Van Poucke to Keynote on Universal Health Coverage at Bermuda Chamber Commerce Meeting

On April 17, the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and luncheon at the Hamilton Princess Hotel & Beach Club, featuring a keynote presentation by Anna Van Poucke, KPMG's global head of Healthcare. This event, sponsored by KPMG, aims to shed light on the pivotal role of universal health coverage (UHC) in fostering economic benefits for communities and businesses, while also exploring global best practices and strategies for sustainable implementation.

Exploring Universal Health Coverage

During her presentation, Dr. Van Poucke will delve into the concept of UHC, emphasizing its importance as a cornerstone of sustainable development and a fundamental human right. The discussion will cover the economic imperatives and societal benefits that UHC can bring to communities, focusing on the path towards its sustainable implementation worldwide. Dr. Van Poucke's expertise and extensive experience in the healthcare sector position her as a leading voice in the conversation about UHC's global impact and its relevance to Bermuda.

Panel Discussion on Health System Sustainability

Following the keynote, a high-level panel discussion will feature prominent figures in the healthcare industry, including Christy Butler, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, The Bahamas; Elwood Fox, director of Rehabilitation Services, Bermuda Hospitals Board; and Ricky Braithwaite, CEO, Bermuda Health Council. This panel will explore various aspects of health system sustainability and innovation, offering insights and experiences that highlight the challenges and opportunities in achieving UHC.

Commitment to Healthcare Transformation

Edward Fitzgerald, head of Healthcare & Life Sciences at KPMG, underscores the significance of the event, stating that UHC is not just a goal but a fundamental human right. He highlights the unique challenges each country faces in pursuing UHC and the importance of understanding the economic and societal benefits it offers. The AGM and luncheon present an invaluable opportunity for Bermuda to engage with global healthcare leaders and learn from their experiences, moving closer to transformative change in healthcare.

As the Bermuda Chamber of Commerce prepares to welcome Dr. Anna Van Poucke and other distinguished guests, the upcoming event promises to be a significant milestone in the island's journey towards embracing UHC. The insights and discussions generated here could pave the way for a healthier, more sustainable future for Bermuda and its residents.