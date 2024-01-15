Kevin Maloney: A Runner’s Fight Against Childhood Cancer

In a remarkable display of determination and resilience, Kevin Maloney, a dedicated runner and advocate for childhood cancer, returned to the sunny shores of Bermuda, participating in the arduous Chubb Bermuda Triangle Challenge. Maloney’s participation in this three-day, three-race event was more than just a physical endeavor – it was a testament to his unwavering commitment to raising funds and awareness for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a charitable organization focused on medical research and improving the quality of life for children with cancer.

The Run for Lisa: Tribute to a Lost Love

Maloney’s participation in the Challenge wasn’t merely an athletic feat, but a heartrending homage to his late wife, Lisa, who tragically succumbed to cancer in 2016. His campaign, poignantly named ‘Run for Lisa,’ is a testament to his determination to keep Lisa’s memory alive, translating personal loss into an inspiring drive for change.

A Steadfast Commitment Despite Personal Loss

Maloney’s dedication to the cause predates Lisa’s illness, having been a steadfast participant in events supporting the foundation since 2012. Despite the emotional toll of his wife’s passing, Maloney’s resolve has been unyielding. He has found a renewed purpose in aiding others, especially children grappling with the grim realities of a cancer diagnosis.

Approaching a Fundraising Milestone

His latest round of fundraising has amassed an impressive $92,000, edging him closer to an overall fundraising milestone of $700,000. His commitment to the cause is not a solitary endeavor. A team of 50 individuals, along with the support of Allied World, where Maloney serves as the senior vice-president in New York, bolster his efforts. Maloney’s personal connection to the cause and his relentless fundraising pursuits have earned him respect within the community and among fellow runners. Determined to continue his participation in the Triangle Challenge annually, Maloney is driven by the desire to keep his wife’s memory alive through his advocacy and running.