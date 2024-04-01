Kattegat Trust Donates $20,000 to Bermuda Education Network, Marks Decade of Support

The Bermuda Education Network (BEN) has recently received a generous donation of $20,000 from the Kattegat Trust, showcasing a continued commitment to enhancing the educational landscape for disadvantaged youth and fostering maritime safety. This latest contribution is part of a broader philanthropic effort by Kattegat Limited, the charitable arm of the Kattegat Trust, which has seen the trust donate a total of $150,000 over the past ten years. The trust's efforts underscore a dedication to maritime education, safety, and cultural heritage preservation.

Decade of Dedication

Becky Ausenda, the founder of BEN, lauded the Kattegat Trust for its unwavering support over the years. She highlighted the security the annual contributions have provided in an unpredictable fundraising environment and commended the personal involvement of Kattegat's staff in volunteer roles. Cora Lee Starzomski, Kattegat's chief operating officer, has been instrumental in BEN's financial governance, having served as treasurer and steered the organization through critical public audits. Starzomski's pride in supporting BEN's mission to enhance public school education through professional development and experiential learning programs is palpable.

Community Impact and Volunteerism

Louie Cuarantas, another valued member of the Kattegat team, shared his perspective on the importance of supporting the community's educational needs. As a father, he understands the transformative effect of quality education and is proud to contribute to an organization that bolsters learning for students in their formative years. This sentiment is echoed across Kattegat's team, highlighting the personal commitment to BEN's cause.

Looking Ahead

The ongoing partnership between the Bermuda Education Network and the Kattegat Trust represents a beacon of hope for the future of education in Bermuda. As the trust continues to invest in the well-being and safety of the maritime community, its contributions to BEN ensure that the next generation is equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive. The collaboration between philanthropic entities and educational organizations is crucial in briditing gaps and fostering environments where young minds can flourish.

The story of Kattegat Trust and BEN is more than just a tale of financial donations; it's a testament to the power of community involvement and the significant impact that dedicated support can have on educational outcomes. As BEN looks to the future, the foundation built by the Kattegat Trust's contributions will undoubtedly play a critical role in shaping the educational experiences of Bermuda's youth.