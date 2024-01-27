Jaellan Greaves: From Midfielder to Fifa-Licensed Football Agent

Jaellan Greaves, the accomplished midfielder of Somerset Trojans, has now added a new feather to his cap. He has realized his ambition of becoming a Fifa-licensed football agent, after passing an intensive examination under strict official conditions at the Clyde Best Centre of Excellence. This remarkable achievement comes at the age of 25, demonstrating Greaves' dedication and commitment to the sport.
Building a Solid Foundation
Ambitious yet patient, Greaves is not in a rush to sign up clients. Instead, his focus lies in building a robust base for a sustained and prosperous career in the sports industry. Networking and establishing relationships play a key role in his approach, as he believes these will help maximize opportunities for his future clients.
From Midfielder to Agent
Inspired during his stint at the Watford football academy in England, Greaves decided to become an agent. He has maintained contacts from that period, which he believes will provide a valuable advantage in his new role. His aim is not only to secure professional contracts for Bermudian players but also to enhance the quality of football in Bermuda and elevate the national team.
Guiding Players Through Their Journey
Having trained with Watford for three seasons without playing games, Greaves feels his experience equips him to guide players through the system. As an agent, he seeks to negotiate the best contracts and opportunities for his clients, while also preparing them for life after football. He strongly believes in the importance of upholding a positive personal brand both on and off the field and expects the same from his players.
Open to contact for his services via email and LinkedIn, Jaellan Greaves is ready to make his mark in the sports industry, representing Bermudian football on a global stage.