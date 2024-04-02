Island Boat Club Grows Fleet to Eight, Extends Hours for Enhanced Bermuda Boating Experience

Island Boat Club, a premier boating membership service based in Bermuda, is set to transform the local boating scene with significant expansions and operational enhancements. Announced recently, the club's fleet will see the addition of two new boats by the end of 2024, bringing the total to eight. Furthermore, in a move to offer more value to its members, the club will extend its operating hours to 8pm during peak seasons, allowing for evening adventures on the water.

Expanding the Fleet for Diverse Experiences

With the introduction of the 24-foot Chapparal, a boat celebrated for its suitability for picnics and water sports, Island Boat Club is not just increasing its fleet size but also the variety of boating experiences available to its members. This imminent addition, coupled with a promise of an eighth vessel by year's end, symbolizes the club's commitment to providing an unmatched selection. Owner Jack Bridges emphasizes the goal of making boating accessible to a wider audience, highlighting the club's unique position as the only membership in Bermuda offering exclusive use of its fleet.

Enhancing Membership Value with Extended Hours

The decision to extend operating hours till 8pm during the peak season is a strategic move by Island Boat Club to enhance the value and flexibility of its membership packages. This change enables members to enjoy the boating lifestyle beyond traditional hours, including after-work escapades and evening picnics. According to Bridges, this is part of a broader vision to offer the joys of boating without the usual high costs and responsibilities associated with boat ownership. The club also takes pride in its comprehensive training and safety programs, ensuring that even those new to boating can enjoy the water with confidence.

Aiming for Inclusivity and Accessibility

Island Boat Club's expansion and operational enhancements are rooted in a desire to make the boating lifestyle more accessible and enjoyable for a diverse membership base. The club offers three distinct membership packages, catering to various lifestyles and preferences, from locals to expatriates, and from novices to seasoned boaters. This inclusivity, coupled with the promise of new boats and extended hours, positions the Island Boat Club as a leader in Bermuda's boating industry, set to attract more individuals to the joys and convenience of membership-based boating.

As Bermuda's waters beckon, Island Boat Club's latest expansions promise to enrich the boating experience for its members, offering more flexibility, variety, and opportunities to explore the island's picturesque coastlines. With a fleet now boasting eight boats and extended operating hours, the club is poised to redefine what it means to enjoy Bermuda by water.