Inter-Island Communications Celebrates 20 Years: Milestone for Bermuda's Black-Owned Radio

Inter-Island Communications Limited (IIC), the pioneering force behind Bermuda's first licensed Black-owned and operated radio station, is celebrating two decades of influential broadcasting. Founded by a group including Glenn Blakeney, Elroy Smith, Scott Pearman, and Grady Moates, IIC has significantly shaped the island's media landscape since its inception. Marking this milestone, IIC has organized several celebratory events, with the highlight being the much-anticipated annual Bermuda Idol competition.

Commencing Celebrations with Bermuda Idol

The Ruth Seaton James Centre for the Performing Arts is set to come alive at 7:30 pm with the sounds of hopeful talents vying for the title of Bermuda Idol. This year, 13 contestants will showcase their vocal prowess, supported and sponsored by IIC. Bermuda Idol, a staple in the island's entertainment calendar, not only highlights IIC's commitment to local talent but also underscores the company's role in fostering a sense of community through its platforms.

A Legacy of Community-Centric Broadcasting

Since its establishment, IIC has been at the forefront of addressing the needs of Bermuda's majority Black demographic through its radio stations, HOTT 107.5 and MAGIC 102.7. The decision to focus on content that resonates with this demographic, alongside more general content, has filled a previously underserved niche in Bermuda's broadcasting sphere. Glenn Blakeney, the chairman and chief executive of IIC, has leveraged his extensive experience in broadcasting to guide the company towards its success, emphasizing the importance of community-centric formats in media.

Looking Forward: The Next Chapter for IIC

As IIC celebrates 20 years of achievements, the company reflects on the journey that has led to its current standing in Bermuda's media industry. The anniversary is not just a celebration of past successes but also a time to look forward to the future. With a legacy of innovation and community service, IIC is poised to continue its role as a critical voice for the Black community in Bermuda, connecting people through music, dialogue, and shared experiences. The success of events like Bermuda Idol underscores the company's ongoing commitment to enriching Bermuda's cultural landscape.

As Inter-Island Communications embarks on its next decade, the company stands as a testament to the power of media in shaping community dialogue and identity. Through its dedication to serving the majority Black demographic and its efforts to celebrate local talent, IIC has not only marked its place in Bermuda's history but has also set the stage for continued influence and success in the years to come.