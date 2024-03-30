Hundreds Join St George's Easter Tradition: Walk to Calvary Revives Spirit & Tourism

An Easter tradition in St George's that has flourished over the decades into a religious, community, and tourism experience brought hundreds thronging the lanes of the Old Town today. Led by the Salvation Army Band, the Walk to Calvary, which dates back to the 1980s, is a Good Friday performance of the final hours of Christ, setting out from Ebenezer Methodist Church and closing with the crucifixion at Ordnance Island. Among the onlookers below the Unfinished Church, where dozens of performers re-enacted Christ at Gethsemane, was Steven Hayward, there for his fifth year in a row.

Advertisment

The Cultural and Religious Tapestry

"It just makes me feel good to see people coming out and the tourists watching," he said. "It gets bigger and bigger every year." Stopping by King's Square was artist Jill Raine, enjoying the togetherness of the event — helped by the interlude of sunshine. "All of the people here are part of it, from grannies down to little children," Ms Raine said. "Every year, I nip down for a little while to see it. It's local theatre — it's real, it's honest. That's what I'm here for."

Boost for Local Tourism

Advertisment

Bermuda's version of a worldwide religious event had the Bermuda Tourism Authority on board for the first time this year, in partnership with the East End Ministerial Alliance. This collaboration signifies a growing recognition of the event's potential to attract visitors and celebrate Bermudian culture and heritage on an international stage.

Looking Towards the Future

With the increasing popularity of the Walk to Calvary, both locals and tourists alike are finding a unique way to connect with the historical and spiritual significance of Easter. The event not only enriches the local community spirit but also positions St George's as a vibrant destination for cultural tourism. As the tradition continues to grow, it holds the promise of bringing even more attention to Bermuda's rich historical tapestry and its capacity for hosting events that touch hearts and bring people together.