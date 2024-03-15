Hamilton Residents Divided Over Queen and Church Street Redesign: Traffic and Aesthetics at Heart

Residents of Hamilton are experiencing mixed feelings towards the proposed redesign of the junction between Queen Street and Church Street. Aimed at enhancing the visual appeal and functionality of the area, the Corporation of Hamilton's initiative involves the installation of a new traffic light system, trenching, and kerbside modifications. Public consultations have been initiated to gather community feedback and address concerns, particularly regarding potential traffic implications.

Advertisment

Public Consultation and Community Feedback

During recent rains, the Corporation of Hamilton set up a consultation booth at Pier 6, inviting the public to learn more about the redesign project. City engineers Patrick Cooper and Chris Bulley were present to offer detailed explanations and listen to the community's concerns and suggestions. Feedback collected from these sessions, as well as comments received via social media and email, will play a crucial role in shaping the project's final design. The project aims to incorporate the "split-cycle and offset-optimisation technique" or Scoot, enhancing traffic flow through sensor-adjusted traffic lights.

Proposed Changes and Concerns

Advertisment

Key elements of the redesign include the introduction of new traffic lights on Church Street, improved pedestrian crossings, and the addition of green spaces and trees for enhanced shade and aesthetics. However, concerns about increased traffic congestion remain a significant point of discussion among residents. The project's phased implementation seeks to address these concerns while ensuring the area's overall improvement. The potential relocation of the When Voices Rise sculpture to the junction is also under consideration, pending the project's final design outcomes.

Looking Forward

The Corporation of Hamilton continues to encourage public engagement through the City's website and email consultations, emphasizing the importance of community input in the project's success. As the consultation process progresses, the Corporation remains committed to balancing aesthetic enhancements with functional improvements to traffic flow and pedestrian safety. The project represents a significant step towards modernizing Hamilton's infrastructure while respecting the community's diverse perspectives and needs.