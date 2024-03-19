Hamilton Princess & Beach Club Supports Local Charities in 6th Annual Black History Month Celebration

The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club has once again demonstrated its commitment to the local community by donating a significant portion of the funds raised during its 6th Annual Black History Month dinner to three deserving charities. Announced on Monday, Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Adult Education School, and the Women's Resource Centre each received a generous $2,000 donation. This act of giving was influenced by the hotel's Black History Month honourees, Dr. Terry-Lynne Emery, Dr. Carika Weldon, and Dr. Malcolm Brock, who selected the beneficiary organizations.

Advertisment

Philanthropy in Action

As part of its Black History Month celebrations, the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club organized a dinner that not only paid tribute to the significant contributions of Black individuals to the community but also served as a fundraising event. The funds raised during this special evening are a testament to the hotel's ongoing efforts to engage in meaningful philanthropy. With each charity receiving $2,000, the impact of this donation is poised to support a range of initiatives, from mentoring programs for the youth to educational opportunities and resources for women in need.

Selected Charities Making a Difference

Advertisment

The charities benefiting from this initiative are well-known within the community for their dedicated efforts to make a positive impact. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bermuda focuses on mentoring programs that aim to support and guide young individuals. The Adult Education School provides educational programs for adults seeking to improve their literacy and job prospects. Lastly, the Women's Resource Centre offers a variety of services and support for women facing challenges. These organizations, selected by the honourees, are pivotal in fostering growth, learning, and empowerment within the community.

Continuing a Legacy of Support

This year's donation marks the 6th Annual Black History Month celebration by the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, underscoring a legacy of support and commitment to community enrichment. By selecting charities that align with the values of the honourees and the hotel itself, the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club not only honors Black history and contributions but also ensures that its philanthropic efforts have a lasting and meaningful impact. This initiative is a clear illustration of how businesses can play a significant role in supporting local communities and fostering positive change.

The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club's recent charitable initiative highlights the importance of community support and the role of businesses in contributing to societal well-being. Through its annual Black History Month celebration, the hotel not only pays homage to the rich heritage and contributions of Black individuals but also sets a precedent for philanthropy and community engagement. As these donations begin to make their impact felt among the beneficiary organizations, the wider community awaits the positive outcomes that will surely emanate from this generous act of giving. This story serves as an inspiring reminder of the power of collective efforts to make a difference in the lives of many.